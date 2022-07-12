Sports
Man Utd thrash Liverpool 4-0 in pre-season friendly
Manchester United put up a fine performance on Tuesday afternoon to thrash Premier League rivals Liverpool 4-0 in a pre-season friendly game.
The game played in Bangkok, Thailand saw
Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial score in the first half while Facundo Pellistri added the fourth in the second half.
The game was the first game in charge for Red Devils manager, Eric ten Hag, who joined the Old Trafford club at the end of last season.
“I am satisfied today. It was a team with a great sprit and we know we are just getting started,” said Ten Hag
Read Also: Ronaldo not for sale, says Man Utd boss Ten Hag
“We made some mistakes in the press, we conceded some chances, but we created a lot.
“We have to work hard to cut out the mistakes but of course we are happy.
“I know we have good players. We have started to build a team and I am happy with the first game,” added Ten Hag.
United won the Bangkok Century Cup with their victory, with Martial clinching the man of the match title after a superb display.
