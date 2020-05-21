Man who abducted, impregnated 13-year-old Ese Oruru sentenced to 26 years in jail

The man, Yunusa Dahiru, who abducted and impregnated a teenager, Ese Oruru has been convicted.

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital sentenced Dahiru to 24 years in jail for the crime.

The court, presided over by Justice Jane Inyang, delivered the judgment on Thursday.

Ese Oruru, the youngest child of Charles Oruru and Rose Oruru, was abducted on August 12, 2015 at her mother’s shop in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

She was only 13 years old when Dahiru, also known as Yellow abducted and took her to Kano State.

In Kano State, she was forcibly Islamized and married off to her abductor without her parents’ consent.

Her conversion and marriage was said to have taken place in the palace of the recently dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

It was later discovered she was pregnant, which she delivered safely.

