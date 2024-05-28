Man who accused E-Money of sleeping with late actor Junior Pope’s wife confesses it was ‘cruise’

A 24-year-old man clout chaser, Stanley Okoruwa, who made a trending video where he accused millionaire businessman man, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-money, of having a secret affair with the wife of late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, had confessed that he did it to grow his social media pages.

Okoruwa had, last week, caused a stir when he posted a video accusing E-Money of having an affair with the late actor’s wife as well as having a hand in his death.

While the video went viral, many Nigerians came for the businessman, calling him out to clear his name.

E-Money, while reacting to the allegations, had vowed to do everything within his power to clear his name including getting Okoruwa arrested.

The Edo State-born suspect was subsequently arrested by the Lagos State Police Command and paraded on Monday at the State Police Headquarters where he claimed he did the offensive video, as a ‘cruise’ and to gain followers.

Okoruwa with the username, Humble Saint TV on Facebook, who was paraded by the State police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said his intention was to grow his page as well as use the controversy to meet with the businessman.

‘’I made a video about Sir E-Money and I said a lot of things that weren’t true. I said something regarding a video I saw online of a woman saying E-Money is responsible for everything that has taken place in regard to Jnr Pope’s matter. I said something similar to it and I also said Sir E-Money is having an affair with Jnr Pope’s wife.

“I made that video out of trying to grow my page. I wasn’t having any other bad intention to spoil Sir E-Money’s name. I didn’t even know the video would go to that extent.

“I know the video was wrong but I did not know it would go to that extent. Everything in that video is not true. There was nothing like that. I was trying to go popular or maybe have the opportunity to see Sir E-Money one-on-one but I didn’t know it was going to escalate to this extent”

How it started vs How it’s going https://t.co/Ro8AuuRrUv pic.twitter.com/AivwE9cIQs — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) May 28, 2024

