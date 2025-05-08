Man who broke into Jennifer Aniston’s $21m property charged with stalking, vandalism

A 48-year-old Mississippi man who invaded the $21 million Bel Air property of popular American actress Jennifer Aniston has been charged with stalking and vandalism, prosecutors say.

The suspect who had been harassing the thespian for two years before crashing his vehicle through her gate also faced an aggravated circumstance of threat of great bodily harm.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney, Nathan Hochman, also informed that the suspect, Jimmy Wayne Carwayle, will be arraigned today (Thursday), and his bail has been set at $150,000.

“My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable,” Hochman said in a statement.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez clash over sale of their $68m Beverly Hills residence

When the incident happened, Jennifer Aniston’s security team reportedly arrested the man and detained him at gunpoint while they awaited the arrival of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police were alerted about a “burglary suspect” who “ran his vehicle through the gate to the residence,” according to Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Officer Jeff Lee, who stated that the incident occurred at around 12:20 p.m. PST.

According to police, Jennifer did not come into contact with the offender and was not injured, and it was also claimed that he did not enter the home of the actress.

