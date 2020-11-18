Man who caged wife for four years says she is behind his financial woes

A 41-year-old man, Ame Edjeket, who caged his wife, Gladys, for four years in a community in Delta State on allegations of being a witch, has given reasons for taking the action.

He claimed that the woman has been behind his financial woes and has brought down everything he worked for.

He insisted that his wife was truly a witch, with a history of mental issues, and he had no option but to keep her in bondage.

The woman’s rescue on Tuesday, November 17, was facilitated by Harrison Gwamnishu, the founder of Behind Bars Initiative, a human rights advocacy group, after a member of the community reported the matter to him.

Edjeket, who has been arrested and handed over to the police, spoke with Gwamnishu on Wednesday, and gave reasons why he had to cage his wife.

The suspect who has eight children with the victim, with three born while she was in the cage, added that when he could no longer cope with his wife’s negative influence on him, he consulted with his family elders who advised that he should build a cage and confine her there, not allowing her to use the shower or the restroom in the main house.

Gwamnishu said when he interviewed Edjeket, an OND holder, he explained that his wife deserved what she got because she brought untold hardship to him.

“The husband who is the primary suspect has been arrested and currently in police custody while she is in the hospital,” Gwamnishu said.

The Delta State Police Command has also confirmed the arrest of Edjeket.

Confirming the arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the suspect informed the police that his wife was mentally deranged and he had to keep her in such a condition because nobody was willing to help her.

“The DPO said the man alleged that his wife has a mental problem and that she is a witch. He said he took her to her family but they rejected her. He said he equally took her to several herbalists but after some time, he had to take her back home.

“He said he was taking care of her with his little resources. The DPO said when the report came, he took her to the hospital and the man is with the police now but he cannot ascertain the amount of time she spent in that condition.”

