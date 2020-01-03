Man who created video of Buhari’s marriage to 2 female ministers lands in DSS custody

A man from Kano State, Kabiru Mohammed has ended up in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody for creating a fake video of President Muhammadu Buhari’s marriages.

Mohammed, 32, had created the fake video showing Buhari getting married to two female ministers, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, and that of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq.

The DSS, after arresting Mohammed for the alleged act, paraded him at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

Speaking at the event, DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunaya cautioned that people should desist from spreading fake news.

He said the DSS arrested Mohammed after the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed launched a formal complaint over the development.

