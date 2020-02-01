Man who killed, burnt girlfriend arrested in Taraba

The Taraba State police command on Friday paraded one Munda Bala, who was arrested for allegedly conniving with two of his friends to kill, burn and bury his girlfriend, Imbajuri Ambisi, in the state.

Bala, who was said to have been cohabiting with Ambisi, was said to have conspired with his friends who are still at large to commit the crime, the state police spokesman, DSP David Misal said on Friday.

According to Misal, efforts are on to arrest Bala’s accomplices who are currently at large.

“Investigations revealed that Munda Ahmed Bala is a boyfriend to the deceased.

“He with his two friends now at large conspired and killed the girl, burnt her to ashes and buried her remains in the bush.

“Efforts is on to arrest the fleeing culprits, while the principal suspect will be charged to court”, Misal said, calling on members of the public to supply the police with reliable information that would enhance internal security in the state.

