International
Man who raped, murdered ex-diplomat’s daughter sentenced to death
A Pakistani-American man, Zahir Jaffer, has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani High Court for raping and beheading the daughter of an ex-diplomat, Noor Mukadam, in a case that drew worldwide outrage in July, 2021.
The court found the 30-year-old Jaffer, who is the son of a wealthy businessman, guilty of the charges levelled against him by prosecutors on Friday, in the rape and murder of Mukadam in Islamabad.
“The body of the 27-year-old Mukadam was found in Islamabad on July 20, following which the police arrested and charged Jaffer, from one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families, with a murder that has dominated headlines ever since,” local media reports.
Investigators say Jaffer lured Mukadam, a friend and daughter of Pakistan’s former envoy to South Korea, to his home, held her there as a sex-slave for two days and then brutally murdered her.
Jaffer was arrested at the scene of the attack and later charged with premeditated murder, rape, abduction and confinement.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges but Mukadam’s father, Shaukat Mukadam, welcomed the verdict.
“This case is for all the daughters of Pakistan. The society and media came to our side, the entire nation and the world was on our side,” he said.
