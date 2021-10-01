Metro
Management orders closure of OAU
The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, on Friday ordered the closure of the institution until further notice over students’ protest.
The students were protesting the death of their colleague.
The deceased, Aishat Adesina, a 24-year-old 400-level student of the Department of Foreign Languages died on Thursday.
The university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, who announced the closure of the institution in a statement in Ile Ife, said the management took the decision in a bid to forestall further breakdown of law and order on campus.
The university directed the students to vacate their halls of residence and the campus latest by 12:00 noon on Saturday.
The spokesman added that the deceased reported to the university’s Health Centre with signs and symptoms of a severe infection.
READ ALSO: OAU student’s suicide not linked to academic failure —PRO
“She was promptly treated with some prescribed drugs and asked to report back as an out-patient. She reported back to the Health Centre on the morning of Thursday, September 30, 2021.
“Upon examination, the student was referred to the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital for further management where she regrettably died on the same day.
“The management understood the grief resulting from this untimely death within the community and sympathised with the parents, friends, colleagues, and the entire students of the university on this sad loss, and prayed for the repose of her soul.
“The university management has put in place a machinery to unravel the circumstances surrounding the immediate and remote cause(s) of the students’ protests.”
