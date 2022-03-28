Management shuts OAU over Ife indigenes’ ‘fetish’ invasion

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Sunday, shut down the institution for two weeks, following an invasion of the institution by angry indigenes of the town to protest the announcement of a new Vice Chancellor who is not a native of the town.

The indigenes had, last week, invaded the school armed with charms and other fetish objects following the announcement of Prof. Adeboye Bamire, as the 12th VC of the institution, insisting that an indigene should have been made the VC instead.

In the statement announcing the temporary closure of the institution, the management alleged that the action was taken to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

It also noted that the protesters had assaulted some workers and students of the institution during the invasion and the measure was taken to prevent the students going on reprisal attacks.

The release signed by the University ’s Registrar, Mrs. M. I. Omosule, stated that the decision to close the school from Monday, March 28, was taken after the management had an emergency meeting on Sunday.

