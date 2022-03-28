News
Management shuts OAU over Ife indigenes’ ‘fetish’ invasion
The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Sunday, shut down the institution for two weeks, following an invasion of the institution by angry indigenes of the town to protest the announcement of a new Vice Chancellor who is not a native of the town.
The indigenes had, last week, invaded the school armed with charms and other fetish objects following the announcement of Prof. Adeboye Bamire, as the 12th VC of the institution, insisting that an indigene should have been made the VC instead.
In the statement announcing the temporary closure of the institution, the management alleged that the action was taken to prevent a breakdown of law and order.
Read also: Soyinka condemns ‘crazy’ display of charms by protesting Ife indigenes on OAU campus
It also noted that the protesters had assaulted some workers and students of the institution during the invasion and the measure was taken to prevent the students going on reprisal attacks.
The release signed by the University ’s Registrar, Mrs. M. I. Omosule, stated that the decision to close the school from Monday, March 28, was taken after the management had an emergency meeting on Sunday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...