Manager Bruce leaves Newcastle after change of ownership at club

Manager Steve Bruce has left Newcastle United by mutual consent just 13 days after the club experienced a change of ownership.

The Premier League side is now being run by a new owners following Saudi Arabia-backed £305m takeover of the club earlier this month.

The 60-year-old gaffer took charge of his 1,000th match as a manager in last Sunday’s 3-2 defeat by Tottenham – his only game as Magpies boss under the new owners.

“I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club,” said Bruce.

With Bruce’s departure, Graeme Jones will take interim charge of the side.

“I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work.

“There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.

“This is a club with incredible support and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond,” he added.

Bruce was appointed Magpies manager in July 2019 and achieved finishes of 13th and 12th in his two full seasons in charge.

Newcastle United have made a winless start to the Premier League season and sit second from bottom after three draws from their opening eight games.

