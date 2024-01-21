Metro
Mandilas Building in Lagos gutted by fire
The 10-storey Mandilas Building fire located on Broad Street, Lagos Island, was on Sunday gutted by fire that destroyed items and properties worth several millions of naira in the process.
According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred at about 1.15 p.m., when traders were not open for business.
The Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, said there was no record of any casualties in the incident.
The fire, it was gathered started from a warehouse on the first floor of the building before spreading to other floors.
Men of the state Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Police, and other emergency responders raced to the scene to put out the raging fire.
The cause of the inferno was yet to be ascertained as rescue operations were ongoing.
