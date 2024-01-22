Mandillas building fire affected 6,700 traders, 450 shops – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Monday at least 6,700 traders and 450 shops were impacted by the fire that razed the Mandilas building on Lagos Island.

The inferno at the 10-storey building on Sunday also destroyed 30 offices and five restaurants.

The Coordinator of the NEMA Territorial Office, South-West, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

He said the figures were released by the Iya Oja of Atunwase International Market, Alhaja Adeniji Rashidat, while briefing the agency and other emergency responders.

Farinloye urged Nigerians to be safety conscious while carrying out their daily activities.

He said the fire which started at about 11:00 a.m., began on the first floor where an electric welding occurred.

The NEMA coordinator noted that officials of the Lagos State Safety Commission and Building Control Agency (LABSCA) were on the ground to assess the integrity of all the buildings at the scene.

He listed other agencies on the ground as the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Red Cross, Police, and the Neighbourhood Watch.

Farinloye added that the Lagos Island Local Government Sanitation and the Lagos State Central Business District officers were currently making efforts at making the scene safer for people.

“It was alleged that the people around did not notice the fire until it was too late before the fire service was contacted.

“The fire also spread to surrounding market stalls at Atunwase International Market with equal extensive damages as the main complex.

“However, all structures have been locked down to prevent access to the shop for the safety of traders and the general public,” he added.

