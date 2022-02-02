Mane fires Senegal into AFCON final, equals the Lions’ all-time scoring record

Sadio Mane scored and bagged an assist for Senegal in their 3-1 victory over Burkina Faso on Wednesday night as they progressed to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Mane’s 87th-minute goal was his 29th goal for his country and he joined Henri Camara at the top of Senegal’s all-time scorer list.

Two Senegal penalties were canceled by VAR during the game, with Burkina Faso goalkeeper Herve Koffi getting injured during the events of the first.

Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye scored the to put Senegal in command of the gane before Blati Toure narrowed the deficit late on, and Mane sealed victory.

Senegal, who are in the final for the second successive time, will face Egypt or hosts Cameroon in Sunday’s final.

Burkina Faso will take part in the third/fourth-place play-off, which has been brought forward a day to Saturday.

They will face the loser of the other semifinal tie between hosts Cameroon and the Pharaohs of Egypt.

