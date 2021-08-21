Mane, Jota score as Liverpool beat Burnley at Anfield

Liverpool have clinched their second win in two games to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League after seeing off Burnley 2-0.

The game played at Anfield on Saturday saw Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota score to seal yet another clean sheet in the new season.

Jota opened the scoring in the 18th minute, heading past Nick Pope from Konstantinos Tsimikas’ cross for his second goal this season.

Read Also: Salah shines as Liverpool thrash Norwich in Premier League

Mohamed Salah had the ball in the back of the net eight minutes later, but it was ruled out by the video assistant referee as the Egyptian was offside in the build-up.

Burnley put up a brave defence as they looked to fight back, but Jurgen Klopp’s side doubled their lead when Mane convered a superb strike in the 69th minute.

Recall that Burnley ended Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten home run last season.

Join the conversation

Opinions