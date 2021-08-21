Sports
Mane, Jota score as Liverpool beat Burnley at Anfield
Liverpool have clinched their second win in two games to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League after seeing off Burnley 2-0.
The game played at Anfield on Saturday saw Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota score to seal yet another clean sheet in the new season.
Jota opened the scoring in the 18th minute, heading past Nick Pope from Konstantinos Tsimikas’ cross for his second goal this season.
Read Also: Salah shines as Liverpool thrash Norwich in Premier League
Mohamed Salah had the ball in the back of the net eight minutes later, but it was ruled out by the video assistant referee as the Egyptian was offside in the build-up.
Burnley put up a brave defence as they looked to fight back, but Jurgen Klopp’s side doubled their lead when Mane convered a superb strike in the 69th minute.
Recall that Burnley ended Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten home run last season.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...