Mane nets winner as Liverpool fight back to win at Aston Villa

Sadio Mane scored the winning goal for Liverpool on Tuesday night as they came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Champions League.

With the win, the Reds keep their Premier League title hopes alive as they sit on same points as leaders Manchester City.

Villa drew the first blood in the third minute when Douglas Luiz scored from close range after Reds keeper Alisson had spilled his header.

Read Also: Salah, Mane help Liverpool outclass Man Utd in Ronaldo’s absence

Joel Matip then stabbed home a sixth-minute equaliser for Liverpool after Virgil van Dijk’s shot was parried by Emiliano Martinez.

Mane headed in the winner from Luis Diaz’s cross to secure the win against ex-Liverpool star, Steven Gerrard’s side.

Man City, who remain top on goal difference, will play twice – against Wolves on Wednesday and against West Ham on Sunday – before Liverpool’s next league game.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now