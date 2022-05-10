Sports
Mane nets winner as Liverpool fight back to win at Aston Villa
Sadio Mane scored the winning goal for Liverpool on Tuesday night as they came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Champions League.
With the win, the Reds keep their Premier League title hopes alive as they sit on same points as leaders Manchester City.
Villa drew the first blood in the third minute when Douglas Luiz scored from close range after Reds keeper Alisson had spilled his header.
Read Also: Salah, Mane help Liverpool outclass Man Utd in Ronaldo’s absence
Joel Matip then stabbed home a sixth-minute equaliser for Liverpool after Virgil van Dijk’s shot was parried by Emiliano Martinez.
Mane headed in the winner from Luis Diaz’s cross to secure the win against ex-Liverpool star, Steven Gerrard’s side.
Man City, who remain top on goal difference, will play twice – against Wolves on Wednesday and against West Ham on Sunday – before Liverpool’s next league game.
