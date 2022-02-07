Mane says AFCON victory is ‘best day, best trophy’ of his life

Following Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) triumph, star forward Sadio Mane has described the victory as the best of his career.

The Liverpool star missed a penalty during the final against Egypt but went on to score the decisive penalty in the shootout.

It was Senegal’s first-ever Africa Cup of Nations. The Lions had previously lost two finals, including a 1-0 defeat by Algeria three years ago.

“It’s the best day of my life and the best trophy of my life,” Mane said.

“I won the Champions League and some [other] trophies but this is the special one for me. This is more important for me.

“I am happy for myself, my people and all of my family.”

Read Also: Senegal clinch historic AFCON title after winning shootout against Egypt in final

Mane, 29, credits his team-mates with giving him the strength to return in the shootout, where he sealed a 4-2 triumph for Senegal after a goalless 120 minutes.

“When I missed the first penalty, it was a big blow for me,” he said.

“But my team-mates came to me and said ‘Sadio, we lose together and we win together. We know you. You have done too much for us – keep on going’.

“That made me stronger and I think it made the difference when I got the second one.

“All the boys came to me and said ‘Sadio, we trust you’ and that gave me more motivation. The trophy belongs to the whole Senegal team – everyone deserves it.”

Mane was also named player of the tournament.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now