Sports
Mane suspended by Bayern amid reports he punched teammate Sane
Amid allegations that he attacked his teammate Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane has been left out of the Bayern Munich squad for Saturday’s Bundesliga encounter against Hoffenham.
Following Manchester City’s 3-0 loss over the German champions in the Champions League on Tuesday at the Etihad Stadium, reports in Germany claim that Mane punched Sane in the face.
Following the altercation, both players reportedly needed to be separated by teammates.
Mane, a forward for Senegal, has been suspended by Bayern due to “misconduct,” and it has been revealed that he will also be fined.
Read Also: Senegal to be without Mane at World Cup as player goes for surgery
Mane, a former Liverpool player and two-time African footballer of the year, reportedly complained about winger Sane’s conversation with him following the loss to City.
Mane was picked up discreetly at the airport after his flight back to Germany, while Sane boarded the squad bus.
Neither Mane nor Sane have yet to comment on the alleged altercation.
Bayern host City in their quarter-final second leg next Wednesday.
