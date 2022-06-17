Mane set to join Bayern from Liverpool in deal worth up to €41m

Senegal forward, Sadio Mane is set to join Bundesliga side Bayern Munich after his club Liverpool have agreed terms with the Germans.

Reports say that the deal is worth around €41m, with the Reds to get a fixed €32m and an additional €6m based on appearances and €3m euros based on individual and team achievements.

Liverpool turned down two bids from Bayern before the two clubs settled on a move for the 30-year-old, whose deal with the Reds ran until next summer.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Mane joined Liverpool for £31m plus £2.5m in add-ons from Southampton in 2016.

Read Also: Salah to stay at Liverpool next season, Mane to decide future after Champions League final

Mane scored 90 Premier League goals for Liverpool and finished last season with 23 goals in all competitions.

The Senegalese depature followed Liverpool’s signing of Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica for an initial £64m.

Man had been incredible at the Anfield club alonside fellow forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, with the trio helping the club win the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

Mane also bagged his first continental title after he helped Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations last February in Cameroon.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now