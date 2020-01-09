MANGU KILLINGS: We’ll not allow anyone to take Plateau back to dark days of insecurity – Lalong

The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, on Wednesday vowed that nobody would be allowed to destroy the peace his administration is building in the state.

The governor stated this in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Macham Simon Makut, where he condemned the killing of 12 people by gunmen in Kombun community, Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen, after rustling some cattle in Pankshin, reportedly killed 12 people in the community.

Lalong warned that the government would not allow any individual or group to cause chaos and return the state to the dark days of insecurity.

He said: “We have toiled to ensure that peace returns to Plateau State and we will not allow anyone to make nonsense our efforts.

“We are determined to deal decisively and firmly with anybody found culpable in attacking or inciting people to carry out attacks against one another.”

The governor also commended the security agents for arresting seven suspects connected to the killings and restoring normalcy to the affected areas, adding that thorough investigation would be carried out to get to the bottom of the matter as anyone found wanting would face the full wrath of the law.

