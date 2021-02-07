International
Manufacturer of AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine ‘less effective against S’Africa variant’
The British manufacturers of the AstraZeneca vaccine developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford has revealed that its COVID-19 jab is less effective against the South African virus variant.
This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the spokesman for the British drug maker who said that the vaccines when administered appeared to offer only limited protection against mild disease caused by the South African variant of the coronavirus.
The statement revealed that; “In this small phase I/II trial, early data has shown limited efficacy against mild disease primarily due to the B.1.351 South African variant.
“However, we have not been able to properly ascertain its effect against severe disease and hospitalisation given that subjects were predominantly young healthy adults.”
The spokesman also said AstraZeneca has started adapting its vaccine against the South African variant and “will advance rapidly through clinical development so that it is ready for autumn delivery should it be needed”.
The development came days after the South African government received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from India – a move expected to kick-start nationwide inoculation exercise in the former apartheid enclave.
International
Exiled Burundi coup plotters bag life sentences in absentia
The Burundi Supreme Court has sentenced those accused of plotting a coup in 2015 to life imprisonment last year, documents made public for the first time by local media on Saturday revealed.
Those sentenced to life imprisonment include former army generals, politicians, journalists and right activists – all sentenced in absentia, with court documents showing that a total of 34 suspects were found guilty in June 2020.
Those found guilty by the court include: Godefroid Niyombare – a general and the alleged leader of the plot, Bernard Busokoza – a former vice-president, Potien Gaciyubwenge – a former defence minister, Onesime Nduwimana – a former communications minister.
Others are; Leonidas Hatungimana – a former presidential spokesman, Marguerite Barankitse – a government critic and Onesime Nduwimana – a former opposition MP.
The court also ordered the accused to pay collective fine 1.5bn Burundi francs ($780,000; £567,000) to victims of the coup, which includes the ruling CNDD-FDD party.
“This is a case of hatred. And a hidden political trial,” Mr Nduwimana one of the suspects told the BBC.
“A group trial that doesn’t show everyone’s role, a trial that no suspect attended, it is only a case of hatred, and political decision paper given to judges to sign on,” he added.
International
Biden says Trump should not get US Intel briefings due to ‘erratic conduct’
The newly elected President of the United States of America, Joe Biden said in a US media interview of Friday that Donald Trump should not continue to receive intelligence briefings normally available to former presidents because of his “erratic” behaviour.
“I just think that there is no need for him to have intelligence,” President Biden said in an interview with CBS Evening News yesterday.
“What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all other than the fact he might slip and say something,” Biden added.
Speaking further during the interview, Biden said Trump was “unfit” to be president and cited Trump’s “erratic behaviour unrelated to the insurrection”, a reference to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by Trump political supporters.
Asked by the interviewer whether Trump should continue to receive top-level US intelligence, Biden said, “I think not.”
International
Two Venezuelan officials bag five-year jail terms each for giving US oil data
Two Venezuelan officials from the state oil company PDVSA have both been sentenced each to a five-year jail term on charges of providing the US with “strategic and sensitive” details of its sanctions-hit oil operations, prosecutors said Friday.
Alfredo Chirinos, the company’s special operations chief, and Aryenis Torrealba, PDVSA’s general manager of crude operations, were arrested last year.
They “were sentenced to five years in prison for the crime of disclosing, reserving or supplying information,” said a statement signed by the attorney general, Tarek William Saab.
The court relied on witness testimony and “documentary” evidence before sentencing the two Venezuelan officials to jail.
According to the ruling, both former executives handled information on fuel oil inventories and the “refining system, as well as the routes of ships that traded with PDVSA.”
“These officials leaked sensitive and confidential information from the oil industry, which resulted in the imposition of sanctions by the US government, which have caused significant financial damage to the industry by limiting the marketing of its products internationally,” the text said.
