Many Boko Haram terrorists eliminated in airstrikes on Sambisa Forest —Report

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reportedly eliminated many Boko Haram terrorists in Sambisa Forest in Borno State between Wednesday and Thursday, according to a counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama.

In a report on Friday, Makama said the insurgents were routed when several

Super Tucano fighter jets bombarded their hideouts in Mantari area in Bama local government area of the state where the Sambisa Forest is located.

He said the military, acting on intelligence, targeted the terrorists while they were meeting in the forest.

“One of those killed was Abbah Tukur, a Khaid of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), who was among the terrorists neutralised in the Mantari-Maimusari-Bakura axis in the local council,” Makama said.

“Another was Bakura Jega who led some fighters on 40 motorcycles on the instructions of Amir Fiye, Ali Ngulde, to the Lake Chad of Kernoa.

“The instructions were to seek more support from the Boko Haram leader, Abou Oumaymah, to scale up its fighting capabilities to fight ISWAP terrorists in the region.”

According to him, when the military struck the hideouts, no fewer than 150 terrorists were neutralised.

“The terrorists that sustained burns and other injuries from the airstrikes are, however, treated in the open under the canopy of a tree,” he said, warning that the people should desist from visiting the treatment area, as the terrorists’ health conditions are terrible to bear.

