Many Charismatic churches operate like shops – Oyedepo

The Founder of the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, on Friday urged the Charismatic churches to retrace their steps and make necessary adjustments in order to leave a lasting legacy for incoming generations.

Oyedepo, who made the call at a leadership conference in the church, commended the Catholic Church for establishing one of the most structured religious systems in the world.

He also praised the Protestant Church for its excellent structure.

The cleric said: “If we keep going like this, not one material will be traced to the Charismatic church.

“If we keep going like we are going without reviewing our steps, without seeing the place or order, it will fizzle out because many are running it like a shop, you make sales on Sunday, spend it during the week and then come back the next market day.

“In my own view, the Catholic has done a good job in terms of structure. The church has done an extremely good and amazing job.

“Where you can sit down and pull out materials from 50 to 60 years ago in their original form. How many of us in ministry today can pull out materials from 10 years?

“It (The Catholic Church) is known to be the longest, organized system on the earth. About 2000 years in existence.

“And then came the major protestant, the Church of England. They made a good deal of organization.”

