Many children feared dead in Jigawa flood —SEMA

No fewer than 21 persons are feared dead as flood ravaged parts of Jigawa State with children the major casualties, Executive Secretary, Jigawa State Emergency Relief Management Agency, (SEMA), Yusuf Babura said on Sunday.

Babura mentioned that at least 50,000 families in over 24 out of 27 local government areas were affected, while noting that hundreds of thousands of farm produces have also been lost.

Babura said: “Many of the victims lost their lives as a result of building collapse caused by heavy rainfall in the areas, and others washed away by over flooded rivers”.

“Report available to us show that four people died in Gwaram, while three died in Babura, Ringim and Malam Madori local government areas and two in Birnin-Kudu and Guri local government areas.”

He added that while victims are being camped in schools “relief items including food items, medicine, sugar and canoes” have been distributed.

