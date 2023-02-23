Many feared dead as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Tajikistan

Many residents of Gorno-Badakhshan, a semi-autonomous eastern region in Tajikistan, are feared dead after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the city that borders Afghanistan and China.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck on Thursday around 5:37 am local time (0037 GMT) at a depth of about 20.5 kilometres (12.7 miles).

The USGS said the epicentre of the quake was about 67 kilometres from the small mountain town of Murghob.

READ ALSO:Fresh earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border region

“A 5.0-magnitude aftershock hit the area about 20 minutes after the initial quake, followed by a 4.6-magnitude quake,” the USGS said.

Tajikistan, like much of the rest of Central Asia, is highly prone to natural disasters and has a long history of floods, earthquakes, landslides, avalanches and heavy snowfalls.

On February 15, nine people were killer in an avalanche in Gorno-Badakhshan, while another person was killed the same day in another avalanche on a highway near the capital Dushanbe.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now