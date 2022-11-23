International
Many feared dead as gunman opens fire at US supermarket
Police in the US state of Virginia have reported that a shooter killed up to 10 people inside a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake.
Reporters were informed by police that the attack took place at 22:12 local time (03:12 GMT), on Tuesday.
The shooter, who was thought to be the store manager, killed himself after turning the gun on himself.
“Police confirm an active shooter event with deaths at the Walmart,” the City of Chesapeake tweeted.
There are limited facts, however a policeman stated that no more than 10 individuals were killed and numerous others were injured. There is no apparent cause.
READ ALSO:Three dead, including gunman, seven injured in US high school mass shooting
According police spokesman Leo Kosinski, the shooting is thought to have taken place inside the store, and the suspect acted alone.
Walmart said it was “shocked at this tragic event” and that it was “working closely with law enforcement”.
Mark Warner, a Democratic senator for the state of Virginia, tweeted that he was “sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting”.
Virginia state Senator L. Louise Lucas, also a Democrat, added that she was “absolutely heartbroken”.
She wrote on Twitter: “I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country.”
The shooting on Tuesday night happened just a few days after a gunman in the US state of Colorado opened fire at an LGBT bar, killing five people and injured 17.
23 people were also killed in a Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas, in 2019.
