Metro
Many feared dead as suspected cultists attack mourners at Anambra funeral
Several people were feared dead in a violent attack by suspected cultists at a funeral ceremony in Ebenebe community, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra on Saturday.
The deceased whose funeral the victims were attending was killed by suspected cultists on December 30, 2021.
The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka.
READ ALSO: Gunmen shoot first-class graduate in Anambra
He said the burial was going on when some people suspected to be cultists invaded the area and started shooting at mourners.
Ikenga said: “I do not have details of casualties now, but I will keep you informed once the picture becomes clear.”
He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Echeng Echeng, had dispatched a tactical squad from various units to the area to maintain peace and order.
