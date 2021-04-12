Many feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Ebonyi community | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Many feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Ebonyi community
Scores of residents in a village in the Ngbo community in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State, have reportedly been killed, while houses and property worth millions of naira have been lost following an attack by men suspected to be herdsmen.
The unprecedented attack which came a few days after some communities in the state were attacked, happened on Monday and according to fleeing residents, the attackers were herdsmen who were said to have vowed to sack the community over the killing of some of their members and the rustling of their cows.
A resident, who narrated how the incident happened to security officials, was quoted as saying:
“The Fulani people came into the village very early in the morning and started attacking people. They caught us unawares and killed many people. They also set fire to many houses and burnt properties. They said they were revenging the killing of their members and stealing their cows by some youths in the community.”
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
A security personnel in the state who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said of the invasion:
“The attack is unprecedented. It affected many villages like Ebele village in Umuogodoakpa Community as some victims of the incident are presently taking shelter in the homes of some stakeholders.
“But the worst hit is the Ngbo community in Ohaukwu local government area where many people were killed. We have not apprehended any culprit as they all escaped after causing such havoc.”
Efforts by Ripples Nigeria to confirm the incident from the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah proved abortive as she did not pick her calls.
