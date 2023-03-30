Many feared dead as two U.S. Army helicopters crash in Kentucky

An unspecified number of officers are feared dead after two U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopters crashed in south western Kentucky on Wednesday night, according to an official statement from the office of the state governor, Andy Beshear, on Thursday morning.

Army spokeswoman, Nondice Thurman, also said in a statement on Thursday that the status of the crew members was not immediately known and it was unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft.

We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 30, 2023

Beshear who also wrote on Twitter, said deaths were expected and that the Kentucky police and the state’s emergency management service were responding.

“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. Please pray for all those affected,” he said on Twitter.

In a statement issued on Facebook, U.S. Army Base Fort Campbell said the accident occurred in Trigg County at around 10 pm local time while the two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were flying a routine training mission.

Fort Campbell said the Blackhawks involved in the incident belonged to the 101st Airborne Division, widely known as the “Screaming Eagles.”

