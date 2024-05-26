Many feared dead, scores trapped as Mosque collapses in Lagos

An unspecified number of worshippers are feared dead after a Mosque collapsed in the Papa Ajao area of Lagos State on Sunday afternoon.

Reports say the Mosque collapsed on the Muslim faithful during the Dhuhr prayers which is often observed in the afternoon.

Eyewitnesses say the Mosque had shown signs of delapidation before the eventual collapse.

Other reports say several bodies have been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed Mosque, both dead and injured while others are still trapped as rescue workers try to dig into the rubble.

