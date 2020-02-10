Many killed as Boko Haram attacks passengers, abducts women near Maiduguri

Over 25 passengers were killed en route to Maiduguri in an atttack by suspected members of Boko Haram terrorist group on Sunday night.

The passengers were reported to have had a stop over outside a military controlled entrance gate, a village 24km away from Maiduguri city centre, according to eye witnesses when the attack took place.

The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, confirmed the attack on Monday when he visited the site in Auno.

The terror group also reportedly abducted many passengers mostly women while setting vehicles ablaze.

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

