Many Nigerian women want ready-made men, luxury gifts - Anita Joseph | Ripples Nigeria

Many Nigerian women want ready-made men, luxury gifts – Anita Joseph
Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has explained why several Nigerian women are still single.
The thespian shared her opinion in a video posted on her Instagram platform on Monday.
According to Joseph, some women are looking for ready-made men instead of building a profound relationship with the average young men wooing them.
She slammed most women for expecting luxury gifts from men when they cannot afford such themselves, saying women who ended up with rich men are just lucky.
Watch the video below.
The Nollywood actress is married to popular Nigerian comedian, MC Fish.
The couple tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in February 2020.
Joseph had a daughter before settling down with the comedian.
