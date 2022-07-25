Politics
Many Nigerians driven by religious biases, not ready for good leadership —Aisha Yesufu
A political activist, Aisha Yesufu, has scoffed at Nigerians driven by needless tribal and religious sentiments in their choice of leaders.
The co-convener of BringBackOurGirls Movement, who spoke in a series of tweets on Monday, also accused Nigerians of being fixated on biases detrimental to the survival of the country.
Speaking on the need for Nigerians to support talented candidates seeking various elective positions, Aisha emphasized urgent overhaul of the legislature as germane to the kind of development Nigeria deserves.
According to her, no country proceeds on the basis of mere tribal sentiments robbing competent people of opportunity into elective offices.
Read also:‘Impunity of the worst kind,’ Aisha Yesufu condemns APC Muslim-Muslim ticket
Aisha said: “Honestly, many Nigerians are not yet ready for good leadership. Their political, religious, tribal biases are still stronger than the desire for good governance, accountability and transparency in Nigeria.
“If we continue with the nonsense we currently are on, we will have another 8 years of Had I known! We will not only buy rice 100k per bag, naira will no longer even be accepted here and terrorists will tax us!
“Unless we also focus on the legislative arm of government and ensure that competent people with character and capacity and are also courageous are the ones voted into National Assembly and state houses of Assemblies we will keep saying previous administration is better.”
