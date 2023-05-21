Metro
Many people burnt alive as tanker explodes on Lokoja-Abuja Expressway
Scores of people are feared burnt alive as a fuel-laden tanker exploded following a crash along the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway in Kogi State on Sunday morning.
According to reports, the truck driver was conveying fuel to a destination in the state when he lost control and rammed into other vehicles, causing an explosion due to the impact of the collision.
The resultant fire from the explosion razed the tanker, and some vehicles alongside some people trapped in them.
READ ALSO:Hoodlums set BRT bus ablaze after an accident in Lagos
The total number of people trapped in the vehicles could not be ascertained as at press time.
Emergency responders, including officials of the Federal Roads Safety Corps, have, however, stormed the scene to salvage the situation and commence rescue operations.
The Kogi State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Stephen Dawlung, who confirmed the development, said the crash had caused a backlog of traffic along the expressway, adding that many victims were trapped in the crash.
