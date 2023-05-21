Many people burnt alive as tanker explodes on Lokoja-Abuja Expressway

Scores of people are feared burnt alive as a fuel-laden tanker exploded following a crash along the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway in Kogi State on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the truck driver was conveying fuel to a destination in the state when he lost control and rammed into other vehicles, causing an explosion due to the impact of the collision.

The resultant fire from the explosion razed the tanker, and some vehicles alongside some people trapped in them.

READ ALSO:Hoodlums set BRT bus ablaze after an accident in Lagos

The total number of people trapped in the vehicles could not be ascertained as at press time.

Emergency responders, including officials of the Federal Roads Safety Corps, have, however, stormed the scene to salvage the situation and commence rescue operations.

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Stephen Dawlung, who confirmed the development, said the crash had caused a backlog of traffic along the expressway, adding that many victims were trapped in the crash.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now