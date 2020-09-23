Many students burnt to death in Kogi tanker fire tragedy | Ripples Nigeria

No fewer than 10 persons have been confirmed dead after a petrol tanker exploded at Felele area of Lokoja, Kogi State Capital, on Wednesday morning.

It was learnt that the tanker lost control and rammed into oncoming vehicles.

Some of the victims included Kogi polytechnic students and a primary school pupil.

Read also:Fire Service blames traffic, mob for failed bid to quell Onitsha tanker fire

Reacting to the explosion, the Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, expressed shock and sorrow.

In the statement signed by his spokesperson, Onogwu Muhammed, the governor commiserated with the families of the victims.

“It is very sad to learn of the tragic loss of lives, many vehicles, property and other valuables in the petrol tanker fire”, he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions