Many students missing after gunmen invade secondary school in Katsina

An unspecified number of students have gone missing after heavily armed men attacked Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina state on Friday night.

Kankara is about 150km from the state capital, Katsina which is President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state.

The attackers reportedly shot one of the security guards of the school who was rushed to the Kankara General Hospital where he is receiving treatment while another was nowhere to be found.

According to Daily Trust, a resident of Kankara who spoke under condition of anonymity said that there were reports that the attackers were sighted on their bikes late evening on Friday which put the people of the area on alert.

“They arrived Kankara some minutes pass 10pm on about 150 motorcycles and some of them went straight to the school while others blocked the road leading to the school from Kankara town apparently to prevent anyone going to render help.

“Those who blocked the road were earlier engaged by members of vigilante and within a short time, the police arrived with a reinforcement,” he said.

He added that some students who passed the night in the bushes where they ran for safety had returned Saturday morning, while others also who were amongst the abductees were said to have been found along the bandits’ route.

Police spokesman in Katsina, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident saying when the school was attacked there were two policemen who engaged the gunmen at the gate and that exchange of fire gave the students the signal to run for safety.

“One of our men was shot but he is responding to treatment. The DPO in Kankara together with reinforcement from other divisions are working to search for other students who are yet to return.

“As at now we cannot ascertain whether some of the students were kidnapped or not but as said our men are on top of the situation,” he said.

