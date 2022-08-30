Many trapped as three-storey building collapses in Kano

An unspecified number people were trapped in a three-storey building that collapsed at a popular GSM market in Kano State on Tuesday.

The building, which is located along Beirut Road, was said to be under construction but accommodated make-shift shops.

An eyewitness told journalists at least 200 people including traders, food vendors, customers and construction workers were in the building when it came down.

He said: “The first and second floors of the building had already been completed and housing traders several traders.

“The first floor had most GSM dealers and there were people who sell food and other items. There were more than 200 people in the building when it collapsed. Over 100 persons sell GSM phones in the building, others sell food and there were people who were resting under the shade of the building.”

The state police command said in a statement a combined team of police, civil defence and other paramilitary operatives had been dispatched to the scene.

