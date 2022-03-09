March 26 date for APC convention sacrosanct – Gov Bello

The acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Abubakar Sani Bello, said on Wednesday the party would conduct a rancour-free National Convention on March 26.

Bello, who addressed committee members at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, said the date for the convention remained sacrosanct.

He added that some sub-committees for the convention had been trimmed down so they would be able to function maximally.

The governor said: “For those of you that have been monitoring events in the national secretariat since Monday, we have started the effort to ensure that there is a free and fair convention.

“We have made efforts to see a successful convention and part of those efforts was to inaugurate chairmen and secretaries of the committees in consideration of tract records and loyalty to the party.

“We ask you that you exhibit these qualities to ensure the success of the convention. I know a lot of our party faithful wanted, in one way or the other, to serve in various committees as their support or contributions towards a healthy party.

“However, we must be mindful that we cannot accommodate everyone in the committee.

“So we trimmed down the number to workable size without undermining anyone and I think this decision is the best for our party.

“I want to remind you that you have to work hard to ensure that the national convention is held on the 26th of March 2022. That day is sacrosanct Insha Allah.”

