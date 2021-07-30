Maria, Pere are the BBN wild cards: Here is what will happen on Sunday

On Thursday, July 29, Shine Ya Eyes candidates Maria and Pere were unveiled by Biggie as the Wildcards of the ongoing Big Brother Naija edition.

As promised, the two Shine Ya Eyes housemates were surprisingly depicted as the wildcards to the audience, however, the other twenty contestants still have the responsibility to unveil who the wildcards are, otherwise, both wildcards have the privilege to compete for the grand prize.

It is important to note that both housemates are oblivious of their roles as wildcards in the house. Should the other housemates get the prediction correctly, both Maria and Pere will have to leave the house at a live eviction show on Sunday, August 2.

Confirming their wild card status, Big Brother asked both Maria and Pere how they felt about discovering the existence of another wild card asides themselves.

They also got a chance to guess who the other wild card could be.

During the diary sessions, Big Brother exclusively hinted to another housemate, Emmanuel that the wild cards will follow each other closely for their sessions.

However, that was a vague hint as all housemates are invited one after another for the sessions.

See the sessions below.

