Maritime union suspends planned strike after Rivers govt released detained dockworkers

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) Thursday suspended its planned nationwide strike, after the Rivers State government released 20 dockworkers arrested for alleged violation of the Executive Order on COVID-19.

The union had given the Rivers State government a 48-hour ultimatum to release the dockworkers arrested by the state’s Task Force on COVID-19 on their way from essential duties at a port in the state capital.

According to MWUN, the workers were arrested by the task force on Saturday and all entreaties and explanation by the workers fell on deaf ears.

However, a statement issued Thursday by the President-General of MWUN, Adewale Adeyanju, said the 20 dockworkers had resumed their normal duties at the ports.

He said presidency and other well-meaning organisations and individuals including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) intervened in the crisis.

Adeyanju revealed that the NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, sent a letter to Governor Nyesom Wike and counseled him on the need to avoid a shutdown of the nation’s ports in this delicate period because of its consequences to the economy.

He said: “Based on our demand, well-meaning Nigerians intervened and consequently prompted the release of our members and all charges against them dropped.

“The prompt response and intervention of the presidency, Executive Secretary of Nigeria Shippers Council, Hassan Bello; president of NLC, Ayuba Wabba; the Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman; Director-General Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh; Chairperson, Seaports Terminal Operators Associations of Nigeria, Princess Vicky Haastrup and the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, among other well-meaning Nigerians facilitated the release of our hitherto incarcerated colleagues.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct APC chieftain, daughter in Kaduna

“Given this development, the leadership of the union hereby suspends the planned withdrawal of its members in all the ports nationwide, jetties and terminal.”

Join the conversation

Opinions