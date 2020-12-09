Maritime workers cancel proposed strike after govt’s promise to address Apapa gridlock

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has called off its proposed three-day warning strike over the perennial gridlock on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

Maritime workers in Nigeria had planned to commence the industrial action on Wednesday (today) in all ports formations across the country.

The resolve to suspend the strike came after more than seven hours of deliberation on Tuesday in a parley attended by representatives of the Nigerian government, leaders of the maritime workers group as well as stakeholders, where the government made a resolution to address the gridlock and other demands of the union.

President-general of the maritime workers union, Adeyanju Adewale, made the announcement of the strike suspension following an emergency National Executive meeting on Wednesday, where he briefed NEC members of the outcome of the union’s meeting with the Nigerian government.

The executive secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Hassan Bello, had on Monday met with a three-man team of the maritime workers union with a view to averting the planned strike.

