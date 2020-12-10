Maritime workers shut down operations at Intels over staff retrenchment

More than 600 maritime workers at the Onne seaport Wednesday closed down operations at Intels Nigeria Limited over the dismissal of a number of staff in the employ of the logistics firm.

Last month, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) had issued a seven-day warning notice to Intels management and requested the reinstatement of 600 workers, who had been recently dismissed.

Talks involving the Association of Maritime Service (a unit of Intels), Intels management and the maritime workers group, which aimed at resolving the matter, were initially scheduled for 22nd October but were impeded by the nationwide anti-police brutality protests.

Adewale Adeyanju, the president general of the maritime workers association, expressed his shock at the sudden decision by the terminal operator to fire the employees after holding a meeting with MWUN.

He disclosed that Intels and its consultant, Association of Maritime Service, had earlier consented to address matters like staff welfare package, resulting in re-engagement of the workers.

“The workers have every right to take destiny into their hands by shutting down the terminal because we met with them just last month and they agreed to recall the workers which they did.

“Management of the Intels are calling as we speak but I want that action to continue at Onne port,” Adeyanju said.

He added that it was imperative for MWUN to back the maritime workers in the push for their welfare, given that Intels had failed to compel its subsidiary to execute the pact it had with the group at their meeting.

