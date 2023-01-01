Mark counsels politicians against violence during elections

Former Senate President, David Mark, on Sunday urged Nigerians to support ongoing efforts by the Federal Government and other stakeholders at ensuring credible conduct of this year’s elections.

The ex-Senate President made the call in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Mumeh, in Minna, Niger State.

He said: “All the stakeholders, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the political parties, the security agencies, the media, and civil society organizations should take the exercise as a call to national service and ensure hitch-free polls.

” I crave for an electoral process that is devoid of irregularities. I hope for an election result that will not attract litigation where the loser willingly congratulates the winner.

“This is the foundation and a sure way towards the socio-political and economic emancipation of the country.”

He noted that Nigeria has had a chequered political history in terms of electioneering challenges and hoped that past experiences would guide the conduct of the elections.

Mark expressed optimism that the outcome of the elections would be satisfactory to all if all the actors complied with the rules of the game.

He warned against electoral violence and any other action that could portend grave danger for the country.

The ex-Senate president urged candidates to educate their supporters against any act that could undermine the process.

“Everything must be done to protect and preserve the interests and territorial integrity of the country.

“Whichever way it goes, we have no other country than Nigeria,” he added.

