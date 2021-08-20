Market cap down by 0.47% as investors buy 280.57m shares in Nigeria’s stock market

Investors traded 280.57 million shares valued at N3.18 billion on the floor of the Nigerian capital market on Friday.

This surpassed the 201.83 million shares valued at N1.68 billion that exchanged hands in 3,274 deals on Thursday.

The market capitalization was down by 0.47 percent and settled at N20.57 trillion compared to N20.66 trillion posted the previous day.

The All Share Index also went down by 187.21 basis points and slipped from 39,670.29 to 39,483.08 on Friday.

Lasaco led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.14kobo to move from N1.40kobo to N1.54kobo per share.

Neimeth gained N0.18kobo during trading to increase its share price from N1.87kobo to N2.05 per share.

UACN’s share price was up by 9.57 percent to end trading at N11.45kobo from N10.45kobo per share.

Pharmdeko share price gained 9.55 percent to move from N1.57kobo to N1.72kobo per share at the end of trading.

READ ALSO: NSE: Market cap up by 0.31% as investors pocket N64.9bn

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price rose by 9.52 percent to end trading with N0.46kobo from N0.42kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa topped the losers’ chart after shedding 6.98 percent from its share price during trading to drop from N0.43kobo to N0.40kobo per share.

UPL’s share price declined from N1.29kobo to N1.21kobo per share following a loss of 6.20 percent in its share price.

Cadbury’s share price plunged by 5.03 percent to end trading at N8.50kobo from N8.95kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance share price declined from N0.63kobo to N0.60kobo per share after losing 4.76 percent in share price during trading.

Learn Africa completed the list as its share price fell by 4.44 percent to end trading at N1.29kobo from N1.35kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour was the most active stock as investors traded 57.49 million shares worth N185.75 million.

GTCO’s shares were traded at a volume of 42.63 million and valued at N1.19 billion.

Jaiz Bank was next with 22.42 million shares traded at a cost of N13.25 million.

Mutual Benefit reported 16.19 million shares worth N5.36 million, while Transcorp recorded over 14.39 million traded shares at a value of N13.98 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions