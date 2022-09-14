Market cap loses N27.93bn, as Zenith Bank, GTCO make top trades

Nigerian bourse returned to losing ways on Wednesday after the market capitalisation depreciated by -0.10%, shedding N27.93 billion.

As a result, the market capitalisation dwindled to N26.74 trillion from N26.768 trillion.

The All-Share Index lost 51.79 basis points from the 49,627.72 ASI it ended the previous day’s session with, to close at 49,575.93.

Following the close of trading on Wednesday, investors traded 197.45 million shares in 3,462 deals worth N2.94 billion.

This was an improvement when compared to the 160.24 million shares exchanged in 3,847 deals on Tuesday, which was valued at N1.48 billion.

Regal Insurance led the gainers’ list with an 8 percent rise in share price to move from N0.25kobo to N0.27kobokobo per share.

Associated Bus Company gained 7,14 percent to move from N0.28kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

Read also:Nigerian stock market records sluggish growth despite rise in investment level

Japaul Gold share value was up by 3.70 percent to end trading with N0.28kobo from N0.27kobo per share.

Livestock gained 3.60 percent to close at N1.15kobo, above its opening price of N1.11kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour’s share traded upward by 3 percent to rise from N2.33kobo to N2.40kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.38 percent to drop from N0.32kobo to N0.29kobo per share.

Chams share price dropped by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.30kobo from N0.33kobo per share.

Wapic lost 5.26 percent to end trading with N0.36kobo from N0.38kobo per share.

Cutix lost N0.11kobo to drop from N2.26kobo to N2.15kobo per share.

AIICO share dropped from N0.57kobo to N0.55kobo per share after losing 3.51 percent during trading.

Courtville led the day’s trading with 87.14 million shares valued at N40.99 million.

Zenith Bank sold 18.25 million shares worth N360.25 million.

GTCO followed with 9.48 million shares valued at N187.38 million

Cornerstone traded 9.35 million shares worth N5.70 million, while Sterling Bank traded 7.79 million valued at N11.69 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now