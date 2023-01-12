Market cap rises by N173.7bn as Dangote Sugar, Ellah Lakes make gainers’ list

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.61 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

This represented a N173.73 billion growth in the market capitalization from N28.17 trillion posted on Wednesday to N28.34 trillion today.

Similarly, the All Share Index rose by 318.98 basis points to close at 52,048.85, up from 51,729.87 achieved by the bourse the previous day.

Investors traded 211.74 million shares valued at N7.72 billion in 3,462 deals on Thursday.

This, however, fell short of the 281.94 million shares worth N8.15 billion traded by shareholders in 3,679 deals on Wednesday.

Ellah Lakes led the gainers’ list with a N0.36kobo rise in share price, moving from N3.60kobo to N3.96kobo per share.

Lasaco gained N0.10kobo to move from N1 to N1.10kobo per share.

International Breweries’ share value was up by N0.40kobo to end trading at N5.05 from N4.65kobo per share.

Dangote Sugar’s shares traded upward by N1.15kobo to rise from N16 to N17.15kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance gained 6.90 percent to close at N0.31kobo, above its opening price of N0.29kobo per share.

Abbey Mortgage Bank topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.17kobo to drop from N1.70kobo to N1.53kobo per share.

Chellaram’s share price dropped by N0.16kobo to end trading at N1.48kobo from N1.64kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa lost 3.57 percent to end trading with N0.27kobo from N0.28kobo per share.

Nahco lost N0.25kobo to drop from N7.05 to N6.80kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share dropped from N1 to N0.98kobo per share after losing 2 percent during trading.

Mansard led the day’s trading with 26.25 million shares valued at N52.51 million.

GTCO traded 19.80 million shares worth N476.88 million.

Chams sold 17.90 million shares worth N4.44 million.

Royal Exchange followed with 14.20 million shares valued at N13.37 million, while FBN Holdings traded 11.82 million shares valued at N131.37 million.

