Market index up by 0.2% as investors pocket N10bn

Investors at the Nigerian stock market pocketed N10billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This followed the rise in the equity capitalization to N21.82 trillion compared to N21.81 trillion posted on Monday.

The All-Share Index was up by 0.2 basis points to close at 41,814.94 compared to 41,814.74 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 353.23 million shares valued at N5.56 billion in 5,322 deals on Tuesday.

This was lower than the 674.49 million shares worth N7.59billion that exchanged hands in 5,432 deals on Monday.

UPL topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.15kobo to move from N1.50kobo to N1.65kobo per share.

Universal Insurance share price was up by 10 percent to end trading at N0.22kobo from N0.20kobo per share.

Courtville share price appreciated by 9.76 percent to move from N0.41kobo to N0.45kobo per share at the end of trading.

Abbey’s share price increased by 9.30 percent to end trading with N0.94kobo from N0.86kobo per share.

International Breweries gained N0.45kobo to move from N4.85kobo to N5.30kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport led the losers’ table after shedding 8.82 percent from its share price to drop from N0.34kobo to N0.31kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa share price declined from N0.48kobo to N0.45kobo per share after losing 6.25 percent in its share price.

Citix share price lost N0.35kobo to end trading at N6.05 from N6.40kobo per share.

NGX Group share price declined from N20.60kobo to N19.65kobo per share after losing N0.95kobo from its share price during trading.

Sovereign Insurance completed the list as its share price lost 4.17 percent to end trading at N0.23kobo from N0.24kobo per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 73.06 million shares worth N906.75 million.

GTCO shares were traded at a volume of 25.03 million and valued at N715.26 million.

Universal Insurance was next with 22.77 million shares traded at a cost of N4.91 million.

UBA reported 20.33 million shares worth N171.20 million while Transcorp recorded over 18.43 million traded shares at a value of N18.86 million.

