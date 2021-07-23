Market indices up by 0.21% as Fidelity Bank leads trading in Nigeria’s stock market

Trading ended in the Nigerian stock market on Friday with investors gaining over N40 billion.

The market capitalisation was up by 0.20 percent after increasing from N20.10 billion reported on Thursday to N20.14 trillion today.

The All Share Index also moved by 82.38 basis or 0.21 points to settle at 38,667.90 from 38,585.52 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 230.25 million shares valued at N2.31 billion in 4,135 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 203.11 million shares valued at N1.72 billion which exchanged in 3,969 deals on Thursday.

Universal Insurance led the gainers’ chart after gaining 10 percent to move from N0.20kobo to N0.22kobo per share.

Oando gained N0.36kobo during trading to increase its share price from N3.61kobo to N3.97kobo per share.

Total share price rose by N18.40kobo to end trading at N203.20kobo from N184.80kobo per share.

Cutix share price was up by N0.43kobo to move from N4.38kobo to N4.81kobo per share at the end of trading.

Guinness share price increased by N2.65kobo percent to end trading with N31.65kobo from N29 per share.

UPL topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.14kobo from its share price during trading to drop from N1.55kobo per share to N1.41kobo per share.

Champion Breweries share price declined from N2.25kobo to N2.05kobo per share following a loss of N0.25kobo in its share price.

Redstar Express share price plunged by N0.14kobo to end trading at N3.20kobo from N3.30kobo per share.

International Breweries share price declined from N5.35kobo to N5.20kobo per share after losing N0.15kobo in share price during trading.

NAHCO completed the list as its share price fell by 2.65 percent to end trading at N2.20kobo from N2.26kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 24.76 million shares worth N59.35 million.

Zenith Bank shares were traded at a volume of 24.29 million and valued at N604.07 million.

United Capital was next with 14.50 million shares traded at a cost of N102.60 million.

UBA reported 10.99 million shares worth N85.29 million while Sovereign Insurance recorded over 10.39 million traded shares at a value of N2.92 million.

