Married Tega Dominic apologises for frolicking on BBNaija TV show

Reality star, Tega Dominic, who was one of the two married contestants at the recently concluded Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition has issued a public apology to Nigerians for frolicking with fellow housemate, Boma Akpore during her time in the competition.

In a recent interview monitored by Ripples Nigeria, Tega stated that she was sincerely sorry for her indecent act during the show; she revealed that she got carried away and wished she had controlled herself.

The fledging actress also denied claims that she had int3rcourse with Boma. She stated that she only kissed him.

Speaking with Chude Jideonwo, Tega had this to say;

“This is me apologizing to Nigerians. I’m a Nigerian and you can’t throw me away. I’m sorry. My actions in the house I won’t say were unintentional but I was just going with the flow. Of course, I didn’t have s*x with Boma. We didn’t have s*x.

“Being a married woman and kissing was a wrong move and I apologize. I need all the love and support that I can get to actualize my dreams,” she said.

