Married woman battered by Rivers councillor and siblings over witchcraft accusation

A councillor in Etche local government area of Rivers State, Blackson Nwanyanwu and some of his siblings have been accused of battering their brotehr’s wife whom they accused of being a witch.

A Port Harcourt-based news blog, City News Port Harcourt reported on Wednesday, November 11, that Nwanyawu who is the leader of the Etche LGA legislative arm, descended on the woman and beat her to a pulp after accusing her of being a witch and slowing down the progress of their family.

In a video posted by the blog, the woman is seen narrating her ordeal in the hands of her in-laws who stripped her naked and assaulted her on allegations that she is a witch and was disturbing the family.

According to the woman, after beating her up, one of her brother-in-laws shattered her head with a chair, which left her bleeding profusely.

“I was shouting for help. Nobody was there, only them and their family. They were all happy saying that I will not do anything. Nothing will happen. That their brother is a councilor,” the battered woman narrated in the video.

A Facebook user by the name Afudoza Jennifer Stephens also corroborated what the news blog posted by writing this on her wall:

“Hon. Blackson Nwanyanwu (JP) of Etche LGA beat up his brother’s wife like this. What a shame! Etche people, what do you think of this?”

The City News Port Harcourt also said that the matter has been reported to the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Rivers State branch, which has promised to take it up.

